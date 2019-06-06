Lauren Young opens up about past "diva, demanding" behavior on the set

Lauren Young admits to being a "very demanding and judgmental person towards her peers" before: "I was always making reklamo, I was always bitchy, and I was just so demanding and judgmental towards my peers."

Ikinumpisal ni Lauren Young, sa pamamagitan ng kanyang bagong vlog entry na may pamagat na “BAKIT AKO TUMABA? DEBT, SELF LOVE AND FAMILY ISSUES,” na naging diva siya noon sa set ng mga ginawa niyang proyekto.

Ayon sa 25-year-old Kapuso actress, nagpi-feeling sikat siya noon at demanding mula sa production people na kanyang nakatrabaho.

Kuwento niya sa kanyang vlog, na in-upload nitong nakaraang Linggo, June 3: “Akala ko sobrang perfect na nung buhay ko, yun pala hindi.

“So that's when I realized, you know, I had a job but my career wasn’t at its peak.

“I realized that I was capable of doing so much more in a professional sense.

“That was when I realized, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m getting work, but am I someone that people want to work with?'

“And that was when it was brought to my attention na, actually, no, I’m not.

“Because I thought I was being funny, but actually I was such a brat on-set.

“I was being a diva.

“I thought that I had the right to ask for certain things and treat people a certain way just because I was the actor on-set.

“So I was always making reklamo, I was always bitchy, and I was just so demanding, and judgmental towards my peers.

“That I realized I was the negative person on the set.

“And maybe I was the person that they didn’t want to work with.

“And so that was the first thing that I decided to change.

“I decided to change my professionalism.”

CHANGING HERSELF

Kasunod nito, binago raw ni Lauren ang mga bagay na sa tingin niya ay mali sa paningin ng iba.

“I showed up on set on time. I was nicer towards my peers," sabi ng aktres.

“I focused more on my skills than judging others and I decided to not be a bitch.

"I noticed that my environment changed and even though I was shooting 30 hours a day, it was so much better.

"And it felt so much better just because I decided to not change the system, but because I decided to change myself.”

Bukod sa kanyang karera, may rebelasyon din si Lauren tungkol sa kayang pagtaba noon, padalus-dalos na paggastos, at ang relasyon niya sa kanyang pamilya.