Pia Wurtzbach to play "psycho girlfriend" of Vhong Navarro in movie

Vhong Navarro and Pia Wurtzbach start working on their movie produced by Black Sheep, a subsidiary of ABS-CBN Films.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has already started shooting her upcoming movie with Vhong Navarro.

On Instagram yesterday, June 5, Vhong posted a behind-the-scenes photo of him and Pia while on the set of their new film.

His caption on the post only read, "[camera emojis] loading..."

In the comments section, Pia wrote, "Hello po - Sandra"

Vhong replied, "Hi Sandra @piawurtzbach - Biboy"

Sandra and Biboy could be the names of the characters of Pia and Vhong in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Pia also posted a short video of Vhong on her Instagram stories yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Prior to Vhong's post, Pia already teased about the movie on her Instagram account on May 14.

In the photo, Pia was seen wearing a hospital gown as she listened to music with a man whose back was turned from the camera.

She wrote, "Shooting a movie for this year! Can you guess who my leading man is?"

In a recent interview with PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal) and other reporters, Pia dropped a few hints about her role in the still-untitled movie produced by ABS-CBN Films's Black Sheep.

She said, "It's a dark comedy. Very interesting. I play... psycho girlfriend siya. Kaya ko ba yun? Kaya yun!"

Pia, whose last movie was the 2018 romance flick My Perfect You with Gerald Anderson, also said that she is excited to return to the big screen.

"Yes, nakakamiss din yung acting.

"Everyday, I'm Pia. But then for a few days, I can be someone else. I find it fun."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The movie also serves as Vhong's comeback to doing films under ABS-CBN after almost five years. His last movie under ABS-CBN Films was Da Possessed, produced by Star Cinema.

Black Sheep has yet to announce when the movie will be shown in cinemas.