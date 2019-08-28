Park Seo Jun of What's Wrong with Secretary Kim fame will visit Manila this 2019

South Korean heartthrob Park Seo Jun will visit Manila this 2019.

Local clothing brand Bench will be flying in the 30-year-old actor for a meet-and-greet event happening on September 29 (Sunday).

Bench/ founder Ben Chan made the announcement through his official Instagram account in time for his birthday.

He wrote, "Dropping this as my gift to all of you for celebrating this day with me Park Seo Jun @bn_sj2013 is coming to Manila!!! SAVE THE DATE for September 29 and stand by @benchtm for everything you need to know to meet your favorite oppa #ParkSeoJunforBENCH #GlobalBENCHSetter"

Ben has been dropping hints about Seo Jun's upcoming fan meet.

In an Instagram post last August 16, he wrote, "Something heart-stopping is on its way [eyes emoji] Wondering what this could be [emoji] Tag a friend and leave your guess in the comments! [smile emoji]"

The business mogul has also been posting throwback videos of Seo Jun's campaign photoshoot with the clothing brand.

Other details regarding Seo Jun's Manila fan meet are yet to be revealed.

Seo Jun was named as Bench's new endorser last April.

Seo Jun rose to popularity after starring in several hit K-dramas including Dream High 2 (2012), She Was Pretty (2015), Hwarang (2016), Fight For My Way (2017), and What's Wrong With Secretary Kim (2019), among many others.

His latest movie, The Divine Fury, premiered in Philippine cinemas last August 14.

He also had a special appearance in Parasite, the South Korean film that won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Currently, he's gearing up for another drama titled Itaewon Class that also stars Kwon Nara, Kim Da-Mi, and Yoo Jae-myung. This K-drama is set to air in 2020.