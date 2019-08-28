Alden Richards receives Asian Star Prize at 2019 Seoul Drama Awards

After starring in the blockbuster hit Hello, Love, Goodbye, Alden Richards is now in South Korea to receive a recognition from the 14th Seoul International Drama Awards.

Earlier today, August 28, Alden walked the red carpet of the Grand Peace Hall of Kyunghee University.

Alden is the recipient of the Asian Star Prize award at the 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards.

In his speech, Alden said: "It is such an honor to receive this award. As a Filipino, I am very humbled and grateful to be recognized in the international scene along with so many amazing and talented artists here tonight.

"This award is also extra special to me because it comes at a time when we are celebrating 70 years of friendship between the Philippines and Korea.

"Thank you to the Seoul Drama Awards Committee and the Korean Broadcasters Association.

"As actors, it is always our hope to make more people happy and inspire them with our passion."

The Seoul International Drama Awards is an annual festival that honors outstanding television drama productions worldwide.

Alden is currently taping for his upcoming teleserye titled The Gift. Jo Berry, Jean Garcia, and Elizabeth Oropesa are some of his co-stars in this Kapuso series.

In 2018, Alden received a Silver Award from the New York Festival for his performance in Alaala: A Martial Law Special.

