Hottest Love Scenes in GMA Drama Shows, Ranked

Some of the hottest love scenes ever shown in GMA drama shows were from (left frame) Juan Happy Love Story and (right frame) Impostora.

Whether it’s an afternoon GMA drama or one on the prime-time slot, the Kapuso network has several teleseryes that did not scrimp on the sexy side.

If you’re some of the lucky few, you were probably able to catch some of these scenes on an actual television. Others might have seen a GMA drama (or two) trending on social media and were able to play the intimate scene on their mobile or desktop.

Don’t worry, Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph) compiled some of the hottest GMA drama clips that are worth watching again and again.

Warning: Totally NSFW content ahead.

9. D’ Originals (2017)

One drunken moment led to a steamy one night stand between ex-lovers Art (Archie Alemania) and Alice (Meg Imperial).

They went inside a room, locked in an embrace, and exchanged torrid kisses to seemingly make up for the four years of not seeing each other.

The morning after, Art regretted it and realized that he cheated on his partner.

8. Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka (2018)

What started out as a confession of feelings between a bikini-clad Ava (Jackie Rice) and Edward (Rodjun Cruz) in this GMA drama ended up being one sizzling make-out session.

After exchanging “I like you’s,” the two wasted no time and tasted each other’s lips—notwithstanding that they were outside for everyone to see.

Ava then asked Edward to bring her to his room. Upon arriving, Ava removed Edward’s top, went to the bed, and they smothered each other with kisses and caresses.

7. My Special Tatay (2018)

In this episode of the trending GMA drama, Aubrey (Rita Daniela) finally succeeded in seducing Boyet (Ken Chan).

The scene started with Aubrey convincing Boyet to take of his clothes. Aubrey then kissed Boyet, sat on his lap, and showed off her intimate parts. The sexy shot of a backless Daniela, while she was on top of Boyet, sure was a sight to behold for some.

Turns out, the intimate moment was being recorded live.

6. Someone To Watch Over Me (2016)

Joanna (Lovi Poe) and Teo (Tom Rodriguez)’s honeymoon scene in this GMA drama is definitely topnotch.

Still wearing their wedding apparel, Teo gently lay Joanna on the bed, kissed her lips and neck, all while exchanging laughs in between. He then slowly undressed his wife, put her back to bed, and kissed her with all his might.

After making love, Teo excitedly grabbed his sketchpad, wanting to immortalize the moment. But apparently, Joanna had other plans and they ended up going for Round 2.

5. Marimar (2007)

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes’s first ever intimate scene together in a GMA drama is an unforgettable one.

Prior to making love, Sergio (Dingdong) recalled some of their sweet moments. He mentioned the first time he saw Marimar (Marian), and even their first kiss. They ended up professing their love for each other and sharing body heat.

4) I Heart Davao (2017)

The oozing chemistry of real-life couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez (who played lovers in this GMA drama), is deserving of a slot on this list. The scene had no dialogue, but their stares and touches were enough to make us feel the spark and the sexual tension between the two.

While sitting on a bed, Ponce (Tom) started touching Hope (Carla). Then, they stared silently into each other's eyes—and had an understanding. They undressed each other, kissed passionately, and made sweet love.

3. Impostora (2017)

Probably one of the most memorable GMA dramas that caught the attention of viewer (and the MTRCB, as they were summoned after the airing of this episode) was Kris Bernal’s feisty dual role as Nimfa and Rosette in Impostora.

In this scene, Homer (Rafael Rosell) and Rosette (whom Homer thought was his wife, Nimfa) were celebrating the former’s time away from work. They ended up drinking until Homer got so drunk that Rosette had to bring him up to their room.

Once they arrived, Rosette took the opportunity and started kissing and undressing Homer. While she was on top of him—with him kissing her neck so passionately—Nimfa opened the door and saw the two.

Rosette mumbling “Don’t stop” while maintaining eye contact with her doppelganger just made the scene even more intense.

With the show being summoned by MTRCB by its love scenes, Kris told PEP.ph and other reporters in a past interview that she did not want to happen it again.

However, she realized,"Ibig sabihin, pwede pala ako gumawa ng love scene, believable pala yung love scene na ginagawa ko!

"Ang mahirap kasi sa akin, mukha akong bata, e. Bata itsura ko, bata katawan ko.

"So parang feel ko, minsan, pag nagla-love scene ako, hindi bagay sa akin kasi parang wala sa itsura ko.

"Pero at least, di ba, pwede na rin akong mag love scene!"

2) Juan Happy Love Story (2016)

Aside from the sexy view of a topless Juan (Dennis Trillo) and almost-topless Agatha (Kim Domingo), what made this scene in this GMA drama steamier was the way they used food for foreplay.

In one part, Agatha sexily stuck a grape on her mouth, she then invited Juan to take a bite, and they kept on swapping until the piece was gone.

After enjoying the juiciness of the fruit, Agatha made the temperature hotter when she “accidentally” dropped the next piece near her chest. Of course, Juan, wasting no time (and food, perhaps), gamely nibbled the grape on Agatha’s flesh. She sure enjoyed his warm lips on her skin as can be seen on her satisfied reaction.

1) Ika-6 Na Utos (2016)

While having a Tagaytay getaway with his wife Emma (Sunshine Dizon), Rome (Gabby Concepcion) lied to her and said that he was visiting his colleague who’s also there. In reality, he was planning to spend the night with his mistress, Georgia (Ryza Cenon).

Rome asked for a rain check and told Georgia that they can’t spend the night together. Georgia tempted him by unfastening her dress.

The married guy wasn’t able to resist her. They ended up making love while standing up on the staircase landing.

This episode had all the elements of sexy time: the cold Tagaytay weather, rose petals, and candles.

