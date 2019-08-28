Dawn Chang quits GT: "I feel that we are not on the same page."

Umalis na si Dawn Chang sa GT.



Ang GT ay ang dating all-girl group na GirlTrends na regular na napapanood sa ABS-CBN noontime show na It's Showtime.



Mula sa lagpas 20 miyembro ng dating GirlTrends, ang natira na lamang sa GT ay walo: sina Dawn, Mica Javier, Chienna Filomeno, Mikee Agustin, Sammie Rimando, Krishha Viaje, Joana Hipolito, at Jessica Marasigan.



Sa unang episode ng kanyang vlog sa YouTube na Brutally Honest noong Lunes, August 26, isang netizen ang nagtanong kay Dawn kung bahagi pa ba siya ng GT.



Diretsong sagot ng Pinoy Big Brother alumna, "No, I'm no longer part of GT."



Paliwanag pa niya, "Alam niyo, I've been dancing for 17 years now and being a performer is a huge, huge responsibility.



"I am supposed to share my talent and entertain.



"I am supposed to give an enjoyable and memorable experience to the audience.



"And I feel that I am not able to able to fulfill those traits and responsibilities as a performer when I am with GT.



"Mastering an art takes a lifetime.

"You need consistent training, you need consistent practice, you need a very strong foundation, and a very, very strong discipline para mag-succeed o para gumaling ka."



Kasunod nito, sinabi ni Dawn na "we are not on the same page" ng kanyang mga dating kagrupo.



"In all fairness, we have to give credit to these girls because they are trying their best.



"But I feel that we are not on the same page."

DAWN CHANG: "I WANT GROWTH."

Sabi pa ni Dawn sa kanyang vlog, nais niya ngayong mag-focus sa mga bagay na mas ikabubuti ng kanyang karera.



"I am not getting any younger. I am 30 years old.



"I think it's about time for me to relieve myself from the group and start doing things on my own.



"I am very excited because I am teachable, I am trainable, and I am 'tweakable' if there's a term.



"Because, you know, every time somebody's correcting me or somebody's criticizing me constructively, I love it because I know that that's for me.



"They want me to be better and I want to be better than yesterday.



"For me, it's not about the fame, it's not about the fortune.

"It's about the principle."



Sabi pa niya, "If one day I become a very, very good performer, fame and fortune will come next.

"But for now, I want growth."



Nitong mga nagdaang buwan, may ilang miyembro ng GT ang nagkakagirian na pati si Dawn ay nadamay.



Last week lamang, na-bash nang husto ang GT dahil sa isa nilang production number sa It's Shwotime na hindi saba-sabay.