Sebastian Castro reveals relationship with Silang Vice Mayor Aidel Belamide

Actor-model Sebastian Castro and Silang, Cavite Vice Mayor Aidel Paul Belamide reveal their half a year relationship in a vlog titled "The Guy I’ve Secretly Been Dating.”

Isang pulitiko ang bagong boyfriend ng model-actor na si Sebastian Castro.

Ipinakilala ni Sebastian ang bagong karelasyon sa pamamagitan ng kanyang vlog entry sa YouTube, na may pamagat na "The Guy I’ve Secretly Been Dating," noong Linggo, June 3.

Ang bagong boyfriend ni Sebastian ay si Silang, Cavite Vice Mayor Aidel Paul Belamide, na unopposed nang tumakbo for re-election nitong nakaraang Mayo.

Ayon sa Peruvian-Japanese-American model-actor, halos kalahating taon na ang relasyon nila ng bise alkalde na naging pormal noong January 22, 2019.

Sabi ni Sebastian sa kanyang vlog, “I’m about to show my boyfriend for the first time ever on my vlog.

"I’ve been hiding him for half a year.

"For context, I have not been vlogging for the last three months…

“I’ve been in a relationship for over half a year, and now.”

Ang tawag ni Sebastian kay Aidel ay “Cavi,” na ang ibig sabihin ay Caviteño.

Bukod sa pagiging bise alkalde ng Silang, isa ring anthropologist si Aidel.

HOW THE RELATIONSHIP STARTED

Big deal daw para kay Sebastian ang pagpapakilala sa bagong boyfriend sa kanyang social media account dahil pangalawang beses pa lamang niya itong ginawa sa tanang buhay niya.

Ang unang boyfriend na ipinakilala niya sa netizens ay ang dating ABS-CBN reporter na si Ryan Chua.

Inilahad ni Sebastian kung paano nagsimula ang kanilang relasyon.

Kuwento ng YouTuber, “We met for the first time back in November 2018.

"He sent me a message, like, in 2017 yata.

"He tells me he watches my vlog and, at that time, I didn't see the message.

"But there is one message I did see of his, which led me to see his other messages in the past, he's a little sweetheart.

"To make the long story short, he eventually asked me on a date, November, first week of November.

"We had dinner at Podium.

"Just a date, nothing exclusive yet, we've got to exclusively dating on December 21, 2018.

"We know that 'coz it was the day of my birthday, we had a trip to Bali."

Sabi pa ni Sebastian, "He was the secret guy I was hiding behind the camera.

"I teased them to you, like, last year pa, ngayon ko lang siya ipinakita ko sa inyo.”

AIDEL’S COMING OUT

Katulad ng ibang relasyon, hindi raw boto ang ilang kamag-anak ng bise alkalde kay Sebastian.

"There was just some family members of his that did not like me," pag-amin ni Sebastian.

Pero ang iba ay gumawa pa rin daw ng paraan upang maging patas sa pagtrato sa kanya.

Katulad na lamang sa pinlano nilang birthday surprise para sa pulitiko.

Sabi ni Sebastian, “They made an effort, to be fair, and invited me to his second surprise party that his family is throwing for him.

"It was a big event, there were two hundred guests, may live performance pa.

"They really made an effort for you [Aidel]”

Sa puntong ito ay humingi ng paumanhin si Sebastian sa boyfriend, na kasama niya sa vlog habang nagkukuwento ng kanilang love life.

Patuloy niya, “He was going to come out of the closet on the same day as his surprise birthday.

"He knew he's gonna come out on that day, it was our agreement, and inevitably, what happened is he comes out of the closet in a giant event that his family put together for him.

“And instantly, all the attention goes away from the surprise party and towards the fact that, ‘Oh, he has just come out of the closet.’”

Bago nito, napabalitang nagkaroon ng short-lived relationship si Sebastian sa Eat Bulaga! host na si Paolo Ballesteros.

Ngunit hindi umamin ang dalawa hanggang sa mapapabalitang hiwalay na sila.

Ngayong Hunyo ang Pride Month o buwan para sa Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transexual, at Queer (LGBTQ) community.